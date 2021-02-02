Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas five times

Over the past day, February 1, Russian invaders violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas five times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from grenade machine guns, under-barrel grenade launchers, hand-held antitank grenade launchers in the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); grenade machine guns – outside Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol); small arms – near Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", Ukrainian troops came under grenade machine gun, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun, heavy machine gun and small arms fire outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk).

The OSCE representatives were informed about all the facts of ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

Today, February 2, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by Ukrainian troops.