News Incidents
Zaporizhia hospital fire kills four. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A fire broke out in a building of Zaporizhia Regional Infectious Diseases Hospital late on Wednesday, February 3, killing four people, an Ukrinform correspondent has reported from the scene.

According to the main directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhia region, the report about the fire was received at 23:25. Rescuers, doctors and police were working at the scene.

The territory of the hospital has been cordoned off. People have been evacuated from the building.

According to the report, the fire on an area of 50 square meters was extinguished at 00:19 on February 4. Fifty-eight people and 15 fire engines were involved in putting out the blaze.

