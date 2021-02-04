Kyiv reports 342 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 342 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 129,506, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"+342 confirmed coronavirus cases (in total, 129,506)," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that 40 patients were taken to hospitals.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 197 women aged 18-93 years; 7 girls aged 2-16 years; 133 men aged 21-85 years; 5 boys aged 7-17 years old.

Twelve lethal cases from coronavirus have been confirmed in Kyiv over the past day. Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Kyiv has reached 2,404.

Read more: Kyiv reports 330 new coronavirus cases

At the same time, 2,457 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 75,972 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, a total of 1,232,246 coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 4, including 5,082 new COVID-19 cases registered in the past 24 hours.