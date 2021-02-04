Сourt allows detention of ex-dpty SBU head Neskoromny

The data of former First Deputy Head of the State Security Service (SBU) Dmytro Neskornomny, suspected of organizing the preparation of the murder of head of the SBU's Main Directorate of Internal Security Andriy Naumov, is posted on the Interior Ministry's website in the wanted section among persons hiding from the authorities.

As reported by Censor.NET.

On the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the data of Neskoromny appears in the list of wanted persons.

It is also indicated that the court allowed the detention of Neskornomny (to apply a preventive measure). Neskornomny is suspected under Article 348 Part 1 of the Criminal Code (encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer), and the date of disappearance is January 29, 2021.

As reported, on January 27, the SBU released evidence of the involvement of former first deputy head of the service Neskornomny in organizing the preparation of the assassination of Andriy Naumov, head of the SBU's Main Internal Security Department.