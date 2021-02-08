ENG
Ukraine reaffirms solidarity with Belarusian people in their democratic aspirations – Kuleba

Ukraine reaffirms solidarity with Belarusian people in their democratic aspirations – Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said that Ukraine reaffirms its solidarity with the Belarusian people in their aspirations to build a democratic and independent Belarus.

"Ukraine reaffirms its solidarity with the Belarusian people in their aspirations to build a truly independent, sovereign, democratic and European Belarus that is not being absorbed by Russia. Belarusians have the right to decide their own future," he wrote.

As reported, on the eve of the Day of Solidarity with Belarus on February 7, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said in a joint statement that they support the dedication and courage of the Belarusian people in the fight for democracy and freedom.

