Zelenskyi Doubts Ukrainians' Ability To Travel Around Europe Without Vaccination

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has doubts about the ability of Ukrainians to travel around Europe without vaccination.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Will the world travel? It all depends on us, in principle, on people. Why? Because I am sure that Europe will not provide opportunities, based on the information from my conversations with European and world leaders, Europe will not provide for sure, I am sure, if you do not have vaccinations, such free travel in Europe. If people want to go somewhere to rest or work ... they will need to be vaccinated," he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyi expressed doubt that the vaccination passport will be introduced in all countries.

The President also noted that Ukraine intends to cancel any bans for those vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19.

"We will, as a state, and we have almost developed it, to cancel any bans, especially for people who are vaccinated or have had COVID-19," the head of state emphasized.

As reported, Zelenskyi is ready to be vaccinated against coronavirus as an example to others.