Kyiv reports 243 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 243 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 130,567, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has written.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 141 women aged 23-86 years; 6 girls aged between 7 days and 17 years; 92 men aged 19-91 years; 4 boys aged between 5 months and 17 years.

Eleven Kyiv residents have died from COVID-19 during the past day. In total, 2,458 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus.

At the same time, 1,765 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 81,389 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

