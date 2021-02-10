Ukraine reports 3,409 new coronavirus cases

A total of 3,409 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,253,055, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook

"Some 3,409 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of February 10, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill are 244 children and 298 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday, February 10.

He said that 163 deaths, 7,768 recoveries, and 2,046 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on February 9.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (410), Kyiv (297), Vinnytsia region (271), Zakarpattia region (238), and Zaporizhia region (214).

A total of 2,656 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 8.