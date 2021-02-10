Ukraine’s ambassador on MH17 case: FSF report dots the i's in issue of airspace closure

The Flight Safety Foundation’s report on the completion of an additional inquiry into the airspace closure above and around eastern Ukraine in relation to the downing of Flight MH17 has finally clarified the issue regarding the closure of the sky on the day of the tragedy.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the Netherlands Vsevolod Chentsov said this in an exclusive comment to an Ukrinform correspondent in The Hague.

The Flight Safety Foundation’s report notes that the inquiry did not find sufficient facts that Ukrainian authorities responsible for analysing security risk levels in civil aviation airspace and those establishing restriction of airspace in a conflict zone were aware of a threat to civil aviation before the downing of Flight MH17.

Therefore, the Dutch government sees no reason to review its previous position, namely the lack of convincing legal evidence to hold Ukraine accountable for its decision not to close airspace over the war zone.