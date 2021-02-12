Ukraine reports 4,773 new coronavirus cases

A total of 4,773 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,262,867, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook

"Some 4,773 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of February 10, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill are 326 children and 212 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday, February 12.

He said that 116 deaths, 7,211 recoveries, and 2,000 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on February 11.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (592), Lviv region (373), Kyiv (348), Zakarpattia region (314), and Vinnytsia region (307).

A total of 5,039 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 10.