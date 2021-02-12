Ukraine in talks with SpaceX to launch satellite in 2021 - Uruskyi

Ukraine is holding talks with SpaceX to launch a Ukrainian satellite in late December 2021, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Strategic Industries Oleh Urusky has said in an interview.

Censor.NET reports citing epravda.

"Actually, we have a window to launch our device only in December with the help of a foreign operator, and it is SpaceX in this case," Urusky said.

He added that negotiations were underway with the company to determine the compatibility of the Ukrainian device with the rocket carrier. According to Urusky, he personally visited the Pivdenmash Design Bureau to check the technical condition of the satellite, which is almost ready. "The spacecraft is almost complete. It needs final analysis and operational checks of readiness for launch," Urusky said.

As was reported earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi tasked the Ministry of Strategic Industries with launching the Sich 2-30 (2-1) remote sensing satellite into orbit by the end of this year.