Occupiers launch three attacks in Donbas

Over the past day, February 15, Russian invaders violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas three times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, February 15, ceasefire was observed in most areas of responsibility of units and subdivisions in the Joint Forces Operation area. Only three ceasefire violations were recorded," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East", the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened unaimed fire from tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun on Ukrainian positions near Slavne (26km south-west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launcher – outside Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk).

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", Russian-occupation troops launched provocative attacks from grenade machine gun and heavy machine gun in the area of Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk).

Read more: OSCE SMM’s freedom of movement restricted 22 times over past two weeks

The OSCE representatives were informed about all the facts of ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC). Ukrainian defenders gave adequate response to enemy shelling.

Today, February 16, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area. The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by Ukrainian troops.