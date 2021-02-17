Denisova: Six Crimean Tatars detained after searches

This morning, February 17, mass raids on homes of Crimean Solidarity activists took place in the occupied Crimea. Six people were detained.

"Currently, there is information that activists of Crimean Solidarity and Crimean Childhood project for children of political prisoners, Lenur Seidametov, Timur Yalkabov, Azamat Eyupov, Yashar Shikhametov, Ernest Ibrahimov and Oleg Fyodorov, have been illegally detained. They are charged with participation in the Hizb ut-Tahrir, which is recognized as a terrorist organization in Russia," Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova posted on Facebook.

According to her, after the investigation, the FSB officers took the detained Ukrainian citizens to the Federal Security Service Department in Crimea.

"Such actions of the so-called law enforcement officers violate the presumption of innocence, the right to liberty and security of person, to legal assistance, as searches were conducted without relevant court decisions, without the participation of lawyers and the presentation of any procedural documents," the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights stated.

The persecution of Crimean Tatars by the occupying power is religiously motivated and could result in illegal arrests and sentences, she added.

According to Denisova, Ukraine must demand that Russia respect the right to a fair trial in accordance with its obligations as an occupying power, as provided by international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

As reported, mass searches took place in Bilohirsk, Bakhchisaray, Simferopol, Sevastopol and Sovetsk district in the temporarily occupied Crimea at 04:00 today. FSB officers conducted searches in seven households.