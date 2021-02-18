Stronger Together: Ukraine, NATO to overcome all challenges in future – Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will be able to jointly overcome all challenges in the future, the Foreign Ministry's press service said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Synergy is not just a fine word. It is a practical necessity, because together we are much stronger than just the sum of our efforts. I believe that together, Ukraine and NATO will be able to overcome any challenge that we may face in the future," the ministry said.

The press service also said the Foreign Ministry and the NATO Information and Documentation Centre in Ukraine launched the Stronger Together project, which consists of a numbers of videos on cooperation between the Ukrainian government and NATO, in particular on Ukraine's contribution to strengthening Euro-Atlantic security.