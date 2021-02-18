Ukraine reports 6,237 new coronavirus cases

A total of 6,237 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,287,141, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Some 6,237 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of February 17, 2021. Among those who have fallen ill are 413 children and 276 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday, February 18.

He said that 163 deaths, 5,225 recoveries, and 2,222 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on February 17.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (799), Vinnytsia region (514), Kyiv (513), Zakarpattia region (500), and Zhytomyr region (438).

A total of 4,286 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 16.