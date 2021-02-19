Zelenskyi: Ukraine needs to reform judicial system

The Ukrainian government should focus on reforming the judicial system and increasing public confidence in the judiciary.

As reported by Censor.NET.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated this at a meeting dedicated to the presentation of the Strategy for the Development of Judiciary and Constitutional Justice for 2021-2023, Ukrinform reports referring to the president’s website.

"The judicial system in Ukraine today is one of the biggest problems. First of all, for ordinary Ukrainians who do not hope for justice in the courts and do not feel the protection of the judiciary. But there are also other problems such as attracting investment, the image of Ukraine. All Ukraine's international partners put emphasis on judicial reform, and we need to do it," the President said.

Participants in the meeting have agreed that the Commission on Legal Reform under the President of Ukraine will convene in the near future.

In addition, the participants discussed the bill on the High Council of Justice and the selection of the High Qualification Commission of Judges, the launch of the Intellectual Property Court, which should become a platform for full-fledged electronic litigation based on the Unified Judicial Information and Telecommunication System.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna, Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andriy Smyrnov, MP, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy Andriy Kostin and MP, Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Law Enforcement, Chairman of the Commission on Legal Reform Serhii Ionushas.