Ukraine reports 3,206 new coronavirus cases

A total of 3,206 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,307,662, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 3,206 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of February 22, 2021. Among those who have fallen ill are 216 children and 78 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday, February 22.

He said that 53 deaths, 1,353 recoveries, and 1,443 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on February 17.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (515), Vinnytsia region (328), Zhytomyr region (285), Lviv region (279), and Chernivtsi region (259).

A total of 4,489 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 20.