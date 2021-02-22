Shmyhal Expects Uruskyi To Explain His Joint Photo With Kadyrov. PHOTO

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expects Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Strategic Industries Oleh Uruskyi to explain his joint photo with the head of the Chechen Republic (subject of the Russian Federation) Ramzan Kadyrov.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"I expect an urgent explanation from Oleh Uruskyi," he wrote.

Under this post, Shmyhal posted a photo of Uruskyi together with Kadyrov, apparently taken in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On February 21, Uruskyi announced on Facebook that he was at the head of the Ukrainian official delegation in Abu Dhabi (UAE), at the IDEX-2021 international military-technical exhibition.

As reported, on July 16, 2020, the Verkhovna Rada appointed the former chairperson of the State Space Agency Uruskyi as the Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Strategic Industries.

