Kyiv reports 169 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 169 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Some 169 new COVID-19 patients have been recorded over the past day. Eight people have died. In total, 2,581 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Klitschko, a total number of confirmed cases have reached 134,675.

In particular, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 96 women aged 18-93 years; 3 girls aged 12-16 years; 67 men aged 19-82 years; 3 boys aged between one month and 16 years old.

At the same time, 122 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 91,925 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.