Kyiv reports 454 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 454 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

The mayor wrote on his Telegram channel that the total number of confirmed cases reached 135,129.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 195 women aged 20-93 years; 8 girls aged 2-17 years; 231 men aged 18-84 years; 20 boys aged between eight months and 16 years old.

Fifteen people have died from coronavirus in the pat day. In total, 2,596 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 378 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 92,303 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, 4,182 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Ukraine the past 24 hours, including 153 lethal cases.