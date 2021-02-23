Ukraine reports 4,182 new coronavirus cases

A total of 4,182 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,311,844, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Some 4,182 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of February 23, 2021. Among those who have fallen ill are 252 children and 219 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday, February 23.

He said that 153 deaths, 4,351 recoveries, and 1,236 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on February 22.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (716), Chernivtsi region (468), Kyiv (454), Vinnytsia region (243), and Zakarpattia region (224).

A total of 3,206 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 21.