Part of Samara-Western Direction petroleum pipeline seized – SBU. PHOTOS

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has decided to seize part of the Samara-Western Direction petroleum product pipeline, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) press center said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"This decision was made by the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine on February 23, 2021 on the basis of evidence collected by the SBU in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies. Now all the property of the strategic facility, infrastructure, buildings and structures located in Ukraine, has been seized. It will be transferred from the commercial structure to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency of Ukraine (ARMA)," the SBU said.

It is noted that now the SBU and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) are taking measures to transfer the entire petroleum product pipeline facility under the control of the state joint-stock company Ukrtransnafta to take measures to preserve it.

The pretrial investigation continues, measures are being taken to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

"According to the preliminary version of the SBU investigation, the disposal of the petroleum pipeline from state ownership jeopardizes the functioning of objects of important economic importance," the SBU said.

