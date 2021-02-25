Kyiv reports 652 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 652 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

As of February 25, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 136,328.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 347 women aged 18-86 years; 11 girls aged 2-17 years; 278 men aged 20-92 years; 16 boys aged 1-17 years old.

Eighteen people have died in the past day. In total, 2,620 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 343 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 92,841 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine came to 1,325,841, including 8,147 cases registered the past 24 hours.