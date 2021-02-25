FM Kuleba to pay official visit to France

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba will pay a working visit to France on Friday, February 26.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"On February 26, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba will pay a working visit to the French Republic. Dmytro Kuleba will hold talks with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, as well as meet with other French high-ranking officials, representatives of business, media and experts," reads a report posted on the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ website.

The key topics of talks will be the development of political dialogue between Ukraine and France, increasing trade and investment, strengthening cooperation within international organizations, European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

It is planned that special attention will also be paid to countering Russian aggression against Ukraine, the security situation in eastern Ukraine and the de-occupation of Crimea, diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict within the Normandy format.

As reported, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis was on an official visit to Ukraine on February 23-24.