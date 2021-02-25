SSU Puts Sharii On Wanted List

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) put the video blogger Anatolii Sharii on the state wanted list.

SSU speaker Artem Dekhtiarenko announced this.

"On February 25, Anatolii Sharii did not appear at the SSU to participate in the interrogation as a suspect. He was put on the state wanted list," the speaker said.

On February 25, the SSU investigators familiarized Sharii's lawyer Valentyn Rybin with the materials of the criminal proceedings.

Also, the defender was handed a petition to choose a measure of restraint for Sharii, which will later be sent to the court.