ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12223 visitors online
News Ukrainian PoliticsWorld Russian aggression against Ukraine
7 293 140
Zelenskyi (3884) NATO (1256) NATO Membership Action Plan (14) Stoltenberg (390)

Zelenskyi, Stoltenberg discuss Ukraine's NATO membership: our immediate goal is MAP

News Censor.NET Ukrainian Politics World

Zelenskyi, Stoltenberg discuss Ukraine's NATO membership: our immediate goal is MAP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, following a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, said Ukraine's immediate goal is the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP).

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Pleased to hear from Jens Stoltenberg that the door of NATO is open for Ukraine. Grateful that you personally and the NATO members support us in NATO membership aspirations. Our immediate goal is MAP. We are serious about reforms, as they are first of all enhancing our defense sector," Zelenskyi wrote on his Twitter page.

He said cooperation with NATO is extremely important for Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyi signs decree on Ukraine's withdrawal from two CIS agreements

"We are reinforcing our army by adhering to Alliance's standards, sharing practical experience, developing strategic partnership and friendship," Zelenskyi said.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 