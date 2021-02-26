Zelenskyi increases number of NSDC staff members

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi increased the maximum number of staff members of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to 237 full-time employees.

Censor.NET reports citing decree №76/2021.

The relevant decree, No.76/2021, as of February 26 was published on the president’s website.

"To approve the maximum number of staff members of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in the amount of 237 full-time employees," the document reads.

The decree also approved the structure of the NSDC staff, which consists of the secretary of the council, his first deputies and deputies, the chief of staff, his first deputy and deputies, the chief state auditor and 23 services.

As reported, under decree 27/2020 of January 28, 2020, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi increased the number of staff members of the NSDC to 190 full-time employees.