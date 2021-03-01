Kyiv reports 156 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 156 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

As of March 1, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 138,020, he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 79 women aged 20-85 years; 4 girls aged 9-17 years; 69 men aged 18-90 years; 4 boys aged 4-15 years old.

Five people have died in the past day. In total, 2,662 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 16 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 93,850 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine came to 1,352,134, including 4,285 cases registered the past 24 hours.