Kyiv reports 463 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 463 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 260 women aged 18-85 years; 13 girls aged 1-17 years; 182 men aged 18-84 years; 8 boys aged between one month and 14 years old.

Ten people have died in the past day. In total, 2,672 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 746 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 94,596 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine came to 1,357,470, including 5,336 cases registered the past 24 hours.