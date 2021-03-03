Kyiv reports 655 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 655 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 139,138, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Some 655 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Kyiv over the past day. Twenty-five people have died. In total, 2,697 lethal cases from the virus have been confirmed in the capital since the start of the pandemic," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 353 women aged 18-92 years; 28 girls aged between 1 week and 17 years; 252 men aged 20-87 years; 22 boys aged between 3 months and 17 years old.

At the same time, 789 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 95,385 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, a total of 1,364,705 coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on March 3, including 7,235 new COVID-19 cases registered in the past 24 hours.