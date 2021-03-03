Ukraine reports 7,235 new coronavirus cases

A total of 7,235 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,364,705, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Some 7,235 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of March 3, 2021. Among those who have fallen ill are 429 children and 319 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday, March 3.

He said that 185 deaths, 5,118 recoveries and 3,486 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on March 2.

Read more: Zelenskyi vaccinated against COVID-19 with Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (655), Ivano-Frankivsk region (640), Vinnytsia region (577), Chernivtsi region (495), and Zakarpattia region (479).

A total of 5,336 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on March 1.