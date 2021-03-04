Ukraine reports 10,057 new coronavirus cases

A total of 10,057 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,374,762, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Some 10,057 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of March 4, 2021. Among those who have fallen ill are 611 children and 388 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday, March 4.

He said that 194 deaths, 4,837 recoveries and 3,271 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on March 3.

Read more: Covishield, Oxford/AstraZeneca are identical vaccines - British ambassador to Ukraine

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (868), Zhytomyr region (888), Vinnytsia region (827), Ivano-Frankivsk region (776), and Zakarpattia region (679).

A total of 7,235 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on March 2.