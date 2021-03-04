Kyiv reports 868 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 868 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 140,006, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 464 women aged 18-89 years; 26 girls aged 3-17 years; 359 men aged 18-90 years; 19 boys aged 3-16 years old, Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Twenty-one people have died in the past day. In total, 2,718 lethal cases from the virus have been confirmed in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 310 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 95,695 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, a total of 1,374,762 coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on March 4, including 10,057 new COVID-19 cases registered in the past 24 hours.