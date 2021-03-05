Kyiv reports 910 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 910 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"As many as 910 new COVID-19 patients have been recorded in Kyiv over the past day. 17 people have died. In total, 2,735 lethal cases from the virus have been recorded in the capital since the start of the pandemic. A total number of confirmed cases have reached 140,916," he said at a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 495 women aged 18-99 years; 15 girls aged between 5 months and 16 years; 365 men aged 19-87 years; 36 boys aged 2-17 years old. Twenty-four health workers are among new COVID-19 patients.

At the same time, 454 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 96,149 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, a total of 10,155 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,384,917.