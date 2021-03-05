U.S. imposes sanctions on Kolomoyskyi - Blinken

The United States has imposed restrictive measures against oligarch and former Ukrainian public official Ihor Kolomoyskyi due to his involvement in significant corruption, according to a statement issued by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Today, I am announcing the public designation of oligarch and former Ukrainian public official Ihor Kolomoyskyi due to his involvement in significant corruption. In his official capacity as a Governor of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast from 2014 to 2015, Kolomoyskyi was involved in corrupt acts that undermined rule of law and the Ukrainian public's faith in their government's democratic institutions and public processes, including using his political influence and official power for his personal benefit," Blinken said.

According to the statement, while this designation is based on acts during Kolomoyskyi's time in office, Blinken also expressed concern about Kolomoyskyi's current and ongoing efforts to undermine Ukraine's democratic processes and institutions, which pose a serious threat to its future.

Blinken said that this designation is made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2020.

"In addition to Ihor Kolomoyskyi, I am publicly designating the following members of Ihor Kolomoyskyi's immediate family: his wife, Iryna Kolomoyska, his daughter, Angelika Kolomoyska, and his son, Israel Zvi Kolomoyskyi. This action renders Ihor Kolomoyskyi and each of these members of his immediate family ineligible for entry into the United States," Blinken said.

Read more: EU Council extends sanctions against Yanukovych, his associates for another year

He noted that this decision reaffirms the U.S. commitment to supporting political, economic, and justice sector reforms that are key to Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic path.

"The United States continues to stand with all Ukrainians whose work drives reforms forward. The Department will continue to use authorities like this to promote accountability for corrupt actors in this region and globally," Blinken said.