Ukraine reports 12,946 new coronavirus cases

A total of 12,946 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,416,438, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 12,946 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of March 12, 2021. The new cases include 649 children and 450 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday, March 12.

He said that 230 deaths, 4,630 recoveries and 3,843 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on March 11.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Zhytomyr region (1,310), Vinnytsia region (940), Kyiv (896), Odesa region (757), and Lviv region (704).

A total of 9,084 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on March 10.