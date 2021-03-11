Ukraine reports 9,084 new coronavirus cases

A total of 9,084 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,416,438, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 9,084 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of March 11, 2021. Among those who have fallen ill are 442 children and 348 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday, March 11.

He said that 262 deaths, 5,330 recoveries and 4,250 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on March 10.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (853), Vinnytsia region (659), Lviv region (600), Odesa region (588), and Chernivtsi region (587).

A total of 6,377 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on March 9.