Sinovac vaccine registered in Ukraine

The Ministry of Health has registered a vaccine developed by Chinese company Sinovac.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The Ministry of Health approved a decision on the state registration of emergency medical use of CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac. This decision was made by the Ministry of Health based on a study of materials, namely registration certificates, materials on the authenticity provided by the manufacturer, as well as based on a benefit-risk assessment and clinical trials on the vaccine’s safety," Deputy Health Minister of Ukraine Ihor Ivashchenko announced at a briefing.

As noted, this is the third vaccine approved for emergency medical use in Ukraine. Earlier, the Ministry of Health registered Pfizer and AstraZeneka COVID-19 vaccines.

Read more: Vaccination, not lockdown, main response to COVID-19 - Zelenskyi

At the end of 2020, Ukraine signed an agreement on the supply of 1.9 million doses of the vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech.