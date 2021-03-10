Sinovac vaccine registered in Ukraine
The Ministry of Health has registered a vaccine developed by Chinese company Sinovac.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"The Ministry of Health approved a decision on the state registration of emergency medical use of CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac. This decision was made by the Ministry of Health based on a study of materials, namely registration certificates, materials on the authenticity provided by the manufacturer, as well as based on a benefit-risk assessment and clinical trials on the vaccine’s safety," Deputy Health Minister of Ukraine Ihor Ivashchenko announced at a briefing.
As noted, this is the third vaccine approved for emergency medical use in Ukraine. Earlier, the Ministry of Health registered Pfizer and AstraZeneka COVID-19 vaccines.
At the end of 2020, Ukraine signed an agreement on the supply of 1.9 million doses of the vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password