Ukraine reports 6,792 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has reported 1,467,548 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 6,792 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Some 6,792 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of March 15, 2021. In particular, 326 children and 109 health workers contracted COVID-19," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov posted on Facebook.

According to the minister, 130 deaths, 3,491 recoveries and 2,497 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine in the last day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, 28,433 deaths and 1,226,007 recoveries have been recorded.

Read more: Kyiv reports 896 new coronavirus cases

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Zhytomyr region (778), Lviv region (552), Kyiv region (464), Dnipropetrovsk region (439), and Vinnytsia region (426).