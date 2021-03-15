Kyiv reports 313 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 313 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

As of March 15, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 146,711, he wrote on his Facebook page.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 171 women aged 18-91 years; 6 girls aged between 10 months and 17 years; 127 men aged 18-87 years; 11 boys 1-17 years old.

Twenty people have died in the past day. In total, 2,917 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 816 people in Kyiv have recovered from COVID-19 over the course of the past day. In total, 99,181 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine reached 1,467,548, including 6,792 new coronavirus cases recorded in the past 24 hours.