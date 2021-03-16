Kyiv reports 999 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 999 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

As of March 16, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 147,710, he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 560 women aged 18-90 years; 31 girls aged 3-17 years; 380 men aged 18-89 years; 28 boys aged 2-17 years old.

Nineteen people have died in the past day. In total, 2,936 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 408 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 99,589 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

On March 16, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine reached 1,477,190, including 9,642 new coronavirus cases recorded in the past 24 hours.