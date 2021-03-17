Ihor Brusylo becomes deputy head of President's Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Ihor Brusylo as deputy head of the President's Office.

Censor.NET reports citing decree №101/2021.

The relevant decree, No.101/2021, was published on the president's website.

"To appoint Ihor Brusylo as Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," the document reads.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak will now have nine deputies.

According to the declaration published on the president's website, Brusylo served during the presidency of Petro Poroshenko as head of the department at the Presidential Administration's Main State Protocol and Ceremonial Directorate.