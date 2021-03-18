Ukraine reports 15,053 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 15,053 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,504,076.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Some 15,053 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of March 18, 2021. In particular, 744 children and 425 health workers contracted COVID-19," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov posted on Facebook.

According to the minister, 267 deaths, 6,514 recoveries and 4,376 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine in the last day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, 29,253 deaths and 1,244,190 recoveries have been recorded.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kyiv city (1,092), Zhytomyr region (1,398), Lviv region (1,092), Odesa region (997), and Khmelnytsky region (800).