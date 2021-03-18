Kyiv reports 1,092 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,092 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

As of March 18, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 149,923, he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 606 women aged 18-94 years; 34 girls aged between 7 months and 17 years; 432 men aged 18-91 years; 20 boys aged between 7 months and 17 years old.

Thirty people have died in the past day. In total, 2,991 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 666 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 100,546 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Ukraine has recorded 15,053 new coronavirus cases over the past day. As many as 6,514 people in Ukraine have recovered over the course of the past day.