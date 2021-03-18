Putin wishes Biden 'good health' after killer accusation. VIDEO

Vladmir Putin has wished Joe Biden "good health" as Kremlin officials lashed out at the "demented, hysterical" US president and promised reprisals if he does not apologise for describing his Russian counterpart as a "killer".



Putin said that Biden’s remarks reflected the US’s own past and current problems.

Moscow had on Wednesday recalled its ambassador to Washington after Biden agreed during a TV interview that Putin had orchestrated murders. In the same interview Biden said his Russian counterpart would soon "pay a price" for alleged election meddling.

The spat comes after Washington imposed sanctions over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and declassified an intelligence report stating that Putin directed interference in the 2020 US presidential election, pushing relations between the countries to new lows.

"These are very bad statements from the president of the United States," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday. "He clearly does not want to improve ties and we will have to proceed from that understanding."

Speaking on Russian TV, Putin said: "I remember in my childhood, when we argued in the courtyard we used to say: it takes one to know one. And that’s not a coincidence, not just a children’s saying or joke.

"We always see our own traits in other people and think they are like how we really are. And as a result we assess [a person’s] activities and give assessments.

"As he [Biden] said, we know each other personally. What would I reply to him? I would say: I wish you health. I wish you health. I say that without any irony or joke."