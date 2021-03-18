Ukrainian defender killed near Pivdenne in Donbas

Ukrainian serviceman was killed as a result of shelling attacks from Russian mercenaries near the settlement of Pivdenne in Donbas on Thursday, the operational-tactical group Pivnich (North) said.

Censor.NET reports citing their press service.

"Today, on March 18, the armed formations of the Russian Federation once again violated the ceasefire regime and carried out targeted shelling attacks of positions of Ukrainian defenders from artillery and automatic weapons near the settlement of Pivdenne, which is in the area of responsibility of the operational-tactical group Pivnich. One soldier from the Joint Forces Operation received a bullet wound due to the shelling. The soldier was promptly provided with first aid, but unfortunately it was not possible to save his life," the staff said on Facebook.

So, in response to the shelling attack of the enemy, the Ukrainian defenders opened fire.

Read more: Occupiers violate ceasefire in Donbas nine times

"The actions of the armed formations of the Russian Federation were reported to the OSCE representatives through the Ukrainian side of the JCCC," the message says.