Ukraine reports 7,893 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine recorded 7,893 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,554,256.

"Some 7,893 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of March 22, 2021. In particular, 413 children and 161 health workers contracted COVID-19," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov posted on Facebook.

According to the minister, 157 deaths, 2,993 recoveries and 3,026 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine in the last day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, 30,098 deaths and 1,260,842 recoveries have been recorded.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Lviv region (937), Odesa region (745), Zhytomyr region (580), Kyiv region (557), and Vinnytsia region (513).