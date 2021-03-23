Kyiv reports 1,050 new coronavirus cases
The city of Kyiv has confirmed 1,050 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.
Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 584 women aged 18-91 years; 27 girls aged 1-17 years; 408 men aged 18-88 years; 31 boys 1-17 years old.
Thirty-two people have died in the past day. In total, 3,114 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.
At the same time, 845 people in Kyiv have recovered from COVID-19 over the course of the past day. In total, 102,789 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.
