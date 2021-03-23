UK coronavirus variant spread across Ukraine - Stepanov

A UK variant of coronavirus has spread across Ukraine, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"The UK strain of coronavirus has spread across our country. This strain of the virus is more aggressive and affects young people," the minister said at a briefing on March 23.

Stepanov stressed that the UK variant of the virus is three times more contagious, and the incubation period of the disease has been reduced to one-three days. The disease develops more rapidly. The UK strain affects not only the lungs but also the mucous membranes, kidneys, liver and central nervous system.

As reported, on March 23, Ukraine recorded 11,476 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,565,732.