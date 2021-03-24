Zelenskyi introduces temporary visa-free regime for Chinese tourists

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed decree No. 116/2021 on the temporary introduction of a visa-free regime for citizens of the People's Republic of China entering Ukraine for tourism purposes.

"In order to develop friendly relations between Ukraine and the People's Republic of China and intensify bilateral cooperation in tourism sector, I hereby order to introduce for the period from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 a visa-free regime for entry into Ukraine and transit through the territory of Ukraine for citizens of the People's Republic of China who enter Ukraine for tourism purposes, if their stay in Ukraine does not exceed 30 days within 180 days," the document reads.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine was instructed to take measures arising from this decree.

The decree enters into force on the day of its publication.